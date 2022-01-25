WME Signs Producer and Host B. Scott in All Areas (EXCLUSIVE)

Trailblazing host and producer B. Scott has signed with WME in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively.

Last March, the longtime media personality became the first out, trans non-binary personality in the history of BET. They anchor and executive produce an after-show companion to the network original “Twenties,” created by Lena Waithe.

B. Scott hails from early YouTube culture as one of the first Black trans non-binary stars on the platform, and subsequently launched the widely visited lovebscott.com — an editorial operation covering pop culture.

Their contributions have marked milestones for programs like “Extra,” TV One Access, and Sirius XM Satellite Radio, where B. Scott hosted an eponymous 2010 show via Jamie Foxx’s overall deal. They have also penned an advice column for Ebony magazine and appeared as a red carpet correspondent and reality show judge.

B. Scott continues to produce the long-running “B. Scott Show” podcast with Studio71. Dubbed “the Queen of Tea” by USA today, their site is credited for scoops and analysis by major outlets including Variety, US Weekly, People, “The Wendy Williams Show,” and TMZ.

“Watching your videos when I was first out here … it really inspired me and made me feel less alone. When you’re queer and you’re Black and you’re trying to be in the business and chase your dream, it really doesn’t feel like there is space for you,” Waithe said last year of B. Scott at the launch of the “Twenties” after-show. “I feel a full-circle moment to be with you, to have our legacies be forever linked.”