WME Cancels Annual Oscars Party, Directs Funds to Support Ukraine

William Morris Endeavor (WME) has elected to nix its annual Academy Awards party, instead choosing to donate one million dollars to UNICEF to support civilians in Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion of the country by Russian military forces.

The agency’s chairman Lloyd Braun informed WME staff of the decision through a letter circulated through the company on Tuesday.

“I’ve been following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in shock, processing heartbreaking stories and images while wondering how we can best lend our support,” Braun’s statement reads. “With that in mind, our leadership team in partnership with our Talent and Motion Picture groups has decided to donate $1 million to UNICEF in lieu of a large Oscar event this year.”

Clients of WME that are Oscar-nominated this year include Javier Bardem, Kenneth Branagh, Guillermo del Toro, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam McKay, Kristen Stewart and Denzel Washington.

Deadline was first to report the story.

Read Braun’s complete statement to WME staff below:

Like so many of you, I’ve been following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in shock, processing heartbreaking stories and images while wondering how we can best lend our support.

With that in mind, our leadership team in partnership with our Talent and Motion Picture groups has decided to donate $1 million to UNICEF in lieu of a large Oscar event this year.

This donation will support families impacted by the war in Ukraine and children around the world affected and displaced by conflict – such as the Tigray region, Yemen, Syria and the Central African Republic. UNICEF’s global network and local presence will help ensure these funds are mobilized for maximum impact.

For more information about how you and your clients can personally support these efforts, I encourage you to review the Take Action email from Endeavor Impact (attached), or reach out to Romola Ratnam or Dakota Ortiz for additional information.

Lloyd