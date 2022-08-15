‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.

Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake.

The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which was first announced in 2021. In last year’s release, the movie was described as a “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. L. Frank Baum’s beloved book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” has been retold on the big and small screen many times over the years, the most famous being the classic 1939 musical starring Judy Garland. It follows a Kansas farm girl named Dorothy who is swept away by a tornado and finds herself — and her dog Toto — in the colorful Land of Oz.

The retelling may not follow that version to a tee (any specific details have been kept under wraps), but it’s expected to “draw on other elements” from Garland’s “Wizard of Oz” — like the prized ruby red slippers.

Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) was previously on board to direct the film, though the reason behind her departure is unclear. Previous screenplay drafts were written by Darren Lemke and the duo of Neil Widener and Gavin James.

Before he’s off to see the Wizard, Barris is completing production on his first feature film, “You People,” for Netflix. The story, from a screenplay Barris wrote with Jonah Hill, centers on a new couple and their families as they reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. The ensemble cast includes Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nia Long.

Barris is also writing a remake of the 1992 sports comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” with rapper Jack Harlow on board to play the role that Woody Harrelson portrayed in the original film. The multi-hyphenate is best known for creating the ABC sitcom “Black-ish” and its two spinoffs, “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.” On the film front, Barris penned the screenplay to “Girls Trip” and Warner Bros.’ 2019 remake of “Shaft.”

