‘Wind River’ Sequel in the Works From ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Director Kari Skogland

Filmmaker Kari Skogland will direct a sequel to 2017’s crime drama “Wind River.”

Castle Rock Entertainment is backing the follow-up film, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter.”

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan directed the original “Wind River,” which starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker and an FBI agent who attempt to solve a murder on a Wyoming-based Indian reservation.

So far, only Martin Sensmeier is set to return in the sequel. In the first film, he portrayed a drug addict named Chip Hanson, whose sister’s death served as the catalyst for the central investigation. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Per the official logline, “Wind River: The Next Chapter” picks up as terror has escalated on the Wind River reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI enlists Chip Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish and Game, who becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and the Reservation he calls home.

Production is slated to begin in January 2023. Patrick Massett and John Zinman, who have worked together on “Tomb Raider” and “Friday Night Lights,” have penned the screenplay.

“The Next Chapter” is being produced by Matthew George for Castle Rock Entertainment and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Pictures. Executive Producers include Castle Rock’s Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman, Courtney Shepard and Hernan Narea.

The original “Wind River” premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2017 to positive reviews. The Weinstein Company initially backed the film, but once the company collapsed following sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Lionsgate acquired the rights. When it was eventually released in theaters, “Wind River” was a modest success, grossing $45 million on its $11 million budget.

Skogland’s credits include “The Loudest Voice,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fifty Dead Men Walking.” She’s currently attached to direct the upcoming historical epic “Cleopatra” with Gal Gadot.”

Sensmeier previously appeared in Sheridan’s “1883” and “Yellowstone,” as well as Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls,” and HBO’s “Westworld.” In film, he’s acted in “9 Bullets,” “The Magnificent Seven” and “Ice Road.” He recently boarded the Quavo-led action thriller “Takeover” and joined the cast of “La Brea” for Season 2.

Skogland is represented by WME and Anonymous Content. Sensmeier is represented by Buchwald and Justine Hunt.