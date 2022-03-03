William Jackson Harper Joins MGM’s ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-nominated “The Good Place” star William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of Cory Finley’s “Landscape With Invisible Hand.”

He joins previously announced stars Asante Blackk, Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Rogers, Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie in the film from MGM, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures.

Based on National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel of the same name, “Landscape With Invisible Hand” is a heightened comedy set in a deeply stratified, alien future and marks Finley’s third film after “Thoroughbreds” and “Bad Education.” The project — produced by Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle — is currently in production.

Harper most recently starred in and executive produced the second season of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology series “Love Life,” for which he received an NAACP Image Award nomination and one of his two Critics Choice Award nods. The actor’s second Critics Choice nomination comes for his performance in Barry Jenkins’ Amazon limited series “The Underground Railroad.” Last year, he also starred opposite Aya Cash in the indie rom-com “We Broke Up.” Harper is best known for his work on NBC’s “The Good Place,” where he starred as Chidi from 2016-2020, earning an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series and two consecutive Critics Choice Award nominations in that same category.

This spring, Harper will begin production as the lead of Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series “The Resort,” opposite Cristin Milioti.

He is represented by UTA, AC Management, Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Jill Fritzo PR.