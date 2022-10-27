William Jackson Harper Cast In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

William Jackson Harper has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sources tell Variety that the actor will appear in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” though his role remains a closely guarded secret. Marvel declined to comment on his casting.

Harper joins a “Quantumania” cast that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas reprising their roles from 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The superhero sequel will also see the introduction of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, the now grown-up daughter to Rudd’s bumbling hero Scott Lang. The film follows the Ant-Man family as they face down the new threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveling menace who resides in the microscopic universe of the Quantum Realm.

Harper is best known for starring as Chidi Anagonye in NBC’s “The Good Place,” which earned him an Emmy nomination for supporting comedy actor. He was most recently seen starring alongside Cristin Milioti in Peacock’s comedy thriller series “The Resort,” and before that led Season 2 of HBO Max’s anthology series “Love Life.” Other notable television credits include Barry Jenkins’ limited series “The Underground Railroad” and Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” both on Amazon Prime Video. In film, he has starred in the rom-com “We Broke Up” and played prominent roles in “Dark Waters” and “Midsommar.”

Along with “Quantumania,” Harper will next be seen in Cory Finley’s sci-fi film “Landscape with Invisible Hand”; the “Daria” spinoff movie “Jodie” from MTV and Tracee Ellis Ross; and Netflix’s limited series “A Man in Full” from David E. Kelley and Regina King. He is repped by UTA, AC Management, Jackoway Austen and Jill Fritzo PR.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.