Willem Dafoe ‘Fantasizes’ About Playing ‘Joker Imposter’ Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Willem Dafoe is a staple of comic book movie history thanks to his “Spider-Man” role as Green Goblin, which he recently reprised to rave reviews in Marvel’s record-breaking “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” If Dafoe has his way, Green Goblin might not be his only comic book movie villain. Speaking to British GQ, Dafoe revealed that he has been thinking a lot about putting his spin on Joker. The Oscar-nominated actor does not want to play the infamous Batman villain but rather a man who is a Joker imposter. Such a role would allow Dafoe to come face-to-face with the real Joker, most recently played by Joaquin Phoenix in an Oscar-winning performance.

“There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter,” Dafoe said. “So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did.”

Dafoe added, “I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you’re the first one.”

Dafoe has often been fan cast as the Joker on social media and on YouTube (one fan cast video boasts over 3 million YouTube views). The iconic villain has been played on screen by the likes of Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto, Heath Ledger and Phoenix. The latter two actors won Academy Awards for their performances.

In addition to his role as Green Goblin in “Spider-Man” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Dafoe’s comic book movie filmography also includes his performance as mentor figure Nuidis Vulko in “Aquaman.”