Will Smith’s Mom Speaks Out on Oscars Slap: ‘The First Time I’ve Ever Seen Him Go Off’

Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, told Philadelphia’s local ABC affiliate Action News that she has never seen her son lash out the way he did at the 94th Academy Awards, where he took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock. The comedian was presenting the Oscar for documentary feature and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair loss, and shaved her head last year. Will Smith returned to his seat after slapping Rock and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

“He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn Smith said reacting to Will’s Oscars slap. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime…I’ve never seen him do that.”

Earlier in the interview, Carolyn said how proud she was of her son finally winning his first Academy Award. Will won best actor for his performance in “King Richard.” His mom said, “I know how he works, how hard he works…I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting. When I heard the name, I was just, ‘Yes!'”

Ellen Smith, Will Smith’s younger sister, also expressed surprise over his behavior at the 2022 Oscars. Ellen Smith said she’s long watched her brother excel in the Hollywood spotlight in the face of industry pressure.

“I’ve had conversations with him, and it like really kind of broke my heart listening to the things he’s said he had to go through to get to where he is,” Ellen said.

Will Smith issued an apology to Rock on the night after the Oscars, writing, “Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

In the wake of the Oscars slap, an older clip from the 2012 premiere of “Men in Black 3” has resurfaced online for featuring Will Smith slapping a reporter on the red carpet. A reporter kissed the actor on the cheek while the two hugged, to which Will responded by giving the reporter a slap on the cheek and saying, “What the hell is your problem, buddy?”

Will Smith added in his post-Oscars apology, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”