Whoopi Goldberg Corrects Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore ‘Till’ Fat Suit: ‘That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me’

Whoopi Goldberg attended the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1 to world premiere her new drama “Till,” director Chinonye Chukwu’s biographical drama Mamie Till’s pursuit for justice following the murder of her son, Emmett. Goldberg has a supporting role in the film as Alma Carthan, Mamie Till’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother. One “Till” review was critical of Goldberg’s fat suit in the film, but the Oscar winner was not wearing a fat suit in the film. Goldberg called out the review during the Oct. 3 episode of “The View.”

“There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review,” Goldberg said. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.”

Goldberg continued, “It’s okay not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Entertainment Weekly confirms that it was The Daily Beast’s review of “Till” that Goldberg was addressing. The line has since been deleted from the review and an editor’s note confirms the review “has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.”

“Till” has emerged out of the New York Film Festival as an Oscar contender, most notably in the best actress race for the lead performance by Danielle Deadwyler. Variety’s awards expert Clayton Davis also shared praise for Goldberg’s performance in his analysis of the film.

“‘Till’ will remind audiences that long before she started co-hosting ‘The View,’ Whoopi Goldberg was a formidable actress,” he writes. “Goldberg produced the film and has two standout scenes in ‘Till’ as Emmett’s grandmother. Each of them shows the kind of precision and deliberate technique only masters like Goldberg could achieve. Goldberg may not have enough screen time to get a nomination, but she’s a worthy addition to the supporting actress race.”

United Artists Releasing is set to release “Till” in U.S. theaters on Oct. 14