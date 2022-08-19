‘Who Invited Charlie?’ First Look: Jordana Brewster Panics in COVID-Inspired Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

The first images from COVID-themed comedy feature “Who Invited Charlie?” have been unveiled and they show Rosie (Jordana Brewster) frantically applying hand sanitizer as the pandemic takes hold.

Directed by Xavier Manrique (“Chronically Metropolitan”), the film, which was previously titled “Charlie In The Pandemic,” tells the story of a New York City family who decamp to the Hamptons to hide out the pandemic. But their COVID-safe bubble is popped when Charlie – complete with Blood Marys and pot – turns up bringing with him a “lifetime of hurt that might heal them all.”

Scott Miller

Joining Brewster are Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) as Charlie, Reid Scott (“Veep”) as Phil and Dylan Penn (“Flag Day”) as Jess.

Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) and Peter Dager round out the cast.

Nicholas Schutt (“Outer Banks”) wrote the screenplay.

Jason Dubin (“The Babysitters”), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt produce. David Frankel (“Devil Wears Prada”) is exec. producing alongside Jordana Brewster and Adam Pally.

“Who Invited Charlie?” was shot in New York and the Hamptons. It is set to have its world premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival in October.

Brewster is repped by Liz York at Principal Entertainment and Tracy Brennan and Jamie Feld at CAA; Pally is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and UTA; Scott is repped by Gersh, Impression Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Penn is repped by Heather Nunn at Anonymous Content and Tracy Brennan and Andrea Weintraub at CAA; Schutt is repped by LIT Entertainment, Verve and attorney, Stephen Clark; Roquemore is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent; Dager is represented by Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.