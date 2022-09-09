Whitest Kids U’ Know Wrapping Production on Animated Movie ‘Mars,’ Final WKUK Project After Trevor Moore’s Death

Cult sketch group Whitest Kids U’ Know has had countless collaborations, most notably a five-season run of their eponymous IFC series. Their most recently announced project is an animated film named “Mars,” which was in development before the 2021 death of member Trevor Moore.

During the press cycle of his latest directorial effort, “Barbarian,” WKUK member Zach Cregger gave an update on the project.

“We had written a movie called ‘Mars’ and the plan was always for it to be an animated feature,” Cregger said. “Before Trevor died, we recorded all of his dialogue, and we’ve crowdfunded the budget for this movie. It’s like $300,000, a little more. And we’re currently making it, I think we’re going to wrap it up in about a month or so and I think it’s great.”

“Without Trevor, there’s no Whitest Kids,” he continued. “So this will be our final thing and I’m really proud of it and I’m really happy to put it out there.”

Prior to his death, Moore teased the plot of the film in an interview.

“It’s about a couple of billionaires’ race to put a city on Mars,” he said. “That’s the kind of line that we like to hit, where it’s like, alright, we’re not talking about Elon Musk, we’re not talking about [Richard] Branson or [Jeff] Bezos or any of these guys, but we’re going to talk about this. What’s happening in society right now is like all these rich guys are about to start colonizing the moon because we think that’s still going to be an issue 20 years from now. It’s not going to age itself out quickly.”