Adam Driver Is a Hitler Studies Professor in Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Teaser

Netflix has debuted the first teaser for its black comedy “White Noise,” unveiling writer-director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s landmark novel.

“White Noise” will be the first film to open both the Venice Film Festival (at the end of August) and the New York Film Festival (in October). Baumbach’s most recent film, “Marriage Story,” also starring Adam Driver (opposite Scarlett Johansson), played at both festivals in 2019.

Driver stars as Jack Gladney, a professor of Hitler studies at a Midwest liberal arts college. In the original novel, Gladney, his wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), and their children must grapple with the “Airborne Toxic Event,” which casts chemical waste over their town and puts them all in danger. Raffey Cassidy, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lars Eidinger, Don Cheadle and André Benjamin, better known as André 3000 of Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast, round out the cast.

“May the days be aimless. Let the seasons drift. Do not advance the action according to a plan,” Driver’s Gladney says in the teaser, before the sound of a gun being cocked cues the title card.

“White Noise” marks Baumbach’s first feature with an adapted screenplay. DeLillo’s original novel first published in 1985 through Viking Press and won the National Book Award for fiction that year.

Passage Pictures and Heyday Films are producing “White Noise,” with Netflix handling distribution. Baumbach, David Heyman and Uri Singer produce.

Netflix has not yet set an official release date for “White Noise,” with the teaser ending with a simple “coming soon.”

Watch the teaser below.