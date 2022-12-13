White Horse Pictures Appoints Nicholas Ferrall as Chairman, CEO in Leadership Reorganization

White Horse Pictures, the film and documentary production company, has named Nicholas Ferrall its chairman and CEO as part of a leadership restructuring.

Ferrall will be responsible for overseeing every aspect of the company’s business, growth and development. He’s taking over from founder Nigel Sinclair, who will transition to non-executive chairman and focus on content creation while maintaining an active role in business. Prior to his appointment as chairman and CEO, Ferrall served as president of White Horse Pictures since 2019, after being elevated from his previous role of head of production. He previously served as a VP at Exclusive Media.

“It’s been an honor building White Horse with my partners these past eight years, and I relish the opportunity to expand my role ahead of this new phase of growth,” Ferrall said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside Nigel and our fantastic executive team to continue producing high quality films and documentaries.”

Sinclair added, “This new management plan positions White Horse Pictures to expand upon nearly a decade of consistent growth. I look forward to being a part of this company’s next chapter, as a new generation of leaders creates first-rate content.”

As part of the restructure, firm partners Jeanne Elfant Festa and Cassidy Hartmann were elevated to co-presidents. They’ll be tasked with spearheading White Horse Pictures’ creative content, production and development.

“This is such an electric time in our industry, with so much opportunity for innovative and elevated storytelling,” Elfant Festa and Hartmann said. “We’re excited to continue building on Nigel’s breadth of experience and incredible relationships and growing White Horse’s production operations while also maintaining our commitment to excellence on every one of our projects.”

White Horse also announced a new partnership with longtime collaborator Ben Murphy, of Whiskey Bear, to oversee and streamline the company’s physical production process. He will continue his involvement in creative development.

Robert Dietz, a White Horse Pictures employee since 2018, is assuming the role of vice president of production, managing daily production and business development. He will report directly to the executive team.

The company’s new executive management board consists of Ferrall, Elfant Festa and Hartmann, with Sinclair and Murphy attending as appropriate.

Founded in 2014, White Horse Pictures has recently backed documentaries like Amy Poehler’s “Lucy and Desi,” Frank Marshall’s “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” and Roger Ross Williams’ “The Apollo.”