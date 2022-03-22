‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer Features Daisy Edgar-Jones and New Taylor Swift Song

Sony has released a new trailer for “Where the Crawdads Sing,” an upcoming thriller set to hit theaters July 24. The film, which is based off the novel of the same name by Delia Owens, follows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) — a young woman from the North Carolina marshes who becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.

“I fell so deeply in love with the world that Delia created, she has such a poetry to her writing. And her characters are so incredibly special, and deep and complex — particularly Kya, of course,” said Edgar-Jones in a video post promoting the film on “Where the Crawdads Sing’s” Instagram last February. “I would describe Kya as fiercely resilient, wonderfully curious and strong. And I just feel so privileged and excited to be playing her.”

In addition to Edgar-Jones, “Where the Crawdads Sing” also stars Harris Dickinson (“Beach Rats”) as Kya’s friend Tate and Taylor John Smith (“Sharp Objects”) as Chase, the murdered ex-lover who, before his death, lied to Kya about marriage and then attacked her after she tried to end things. The cast also includes David Strathairn (“Nightmare Alley”), Garret Dillahunt (“The Mindy Project”), Ahna O’Reilly (“The Help”) and Michael Hyatt (“The Little Things”).

Reese Witherspoon, who selected Owens’ novel for her book club in 2018, is among the film’s producers. “Where the Crawdads Sing” also hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, as well as 3000 pictures. The screenplay is by Lucy Alibar. Olivia Newman directs.

Watch the trailer below.