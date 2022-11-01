‘What Remains,’ Murder Mystery With Kellan Lutz, Cress Williams, Anne Heche, Sells to Gravitas Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)

“What Remains,” a murder mystery and thriller that stars Kellan Lutz and Cress Williams, has sold domestic distribution rights to Gravitas Ventures. There’s a bittersweet element to “What Remains.” The film also features Anne Heche in one of her final feature film roles. Heche died in August after crashing her car in Los Angeles.

The pact for “What Remains” follows the film’s sold-out world premiere at the Austin Film Festival on Oct. 28. Gravitas came out on top in a competitive bidding situation

Lutz is best-known for his work in the “Twilight” franchise. Williams starred in the CW series “Black Lightning.” Heche’s film credits included “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Walking and Talking.”

“What Remains” follows a recently paroled convict (Lutz), who returns to the small town where he murdered the wife of the town’s pastor (Williams). That forces the pastor to reconcile his pain and anger with forgiveness, while the local sheriff (Heche) investigates another mysterious homicide, which may be related. Marcus Gladney Jr. (“The Underground Railroad”), Stelio Savante (“Infidel”) and Juliana Destefano (“Shark Season”) round out the key cast.

Nathan Scoggins directed the film from his original screenplay. His credits include “The Least of These,” “The Perfect Summer” and “Red Line.” The film was produced by Ralph Winter, producer of blockbuster movies such as the “X-Men,” “Fantastic Four” and “Star Trek” franchises. Korey Scott Pollard, Sean B. Doherty, Savante and Scoggins serve as executive producers. Doherty’s Sharpened Iron Studios co-financed the film.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Gravitas Ventures to release ‘What Remains,’” Scoggins says. “As the last feature film Anne Heche completed before she died, I felt a particular commitment to the best release strategy to honor her legacy, as well as the extraordinary work by Cress Williams and Kellan Lutz. Gravitas has really stepped up to the plate; I can’t wait for audiences to experience the film on the big screen.”

A minimum of 20 markets are planned for the theatrical rollout, as well as a simultaneous on-demand release on Dec. 2.

“Gravitas is proud to be bringing ‘What Remains’ to theaters and homes this December,” said Bill Guentzler, Gravitas’ senior director of acquisitions. “The team behind the film have created a taut and thought-provoking thriller that skillfully captures the hidden side of small town America with a story of forgiveness, and the consequences that come from it. We’re excited for audiences to share our enthusiasm for this film.”

Guentzler negotiated the deal on behalf of Gravitas Ventures with filmmaker Scoggins and executive producer Savante.