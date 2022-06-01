Toby Emmerich Steps Down as Warner Bros. Picture Group Chairman, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy Taking Over Studio

Veteran film executive Toby Emmerich is exiting his post as Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman, three sources told Variety.

A company man who survived numerous WB ownership changes for over two decades, Emmerich’s transition out of the role follows weeks of chatter that he was leaving the studio. He is expected to be replaced by Michael De Luca, and Pamela Abdy, who will be named co-chairs of Warner Bros. Picture Group. Their oversight will also include New Line Cinemas. Their influence over DC Films is presently unclear. The pair recently led Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer until that company was sold to Amazon.

Emmerich was named chairman in 2018 and has overseen Warner Bros. during a time of upheaval, one that has seen it endure two major corporate shakeups. First, the company was sold to AT&T, but massive debt and the telecom’s decision to exit the media business resulted in another sale, with Discovery taking over the company this year. Under new CEO David Zaslav, the company was rechristened Warner Bros. Discovery with an eye towards bolstering its in-house streaming service HBO Max and complimenting those moves with Discovery’s reality programming.

In 2016, Emmerich was promoted to president and chief content officer at the studio after a long run overseeing New Line, the Warners division responsible for “The Conjuring” and “Lord of the Rings” franchises. Emmerich was well-liked by his executive team and respected for his deep sense of story and filmmaking (he’s penned the scripts for 2000’s “Frequency” and 2007’s “The Last Mimzy.”

More to come…