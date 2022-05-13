Warner Bros. Discovery: Kathleen Finch Revamps Leadership Team

Discovery exec Kathleen Finch has revealed her revamped leadership team at the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery after a series of c-suite exits, which includes Tom Ascheim, Brett Weitz and more, Variety has confirmed.

Nancy Daniels, who was Chief Brand Officer of Discovery & Factual, will take on content oversight at the Turner networks after the departure of Brett Weitz. She currently oversees male-focused networks like Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel, will take on TNT, TBS and truTV. Her direct reports are Corie Henson, Adrienne O’Riain, Sam Linsky and Tammy Glover.

Finch is grouping together several networks focused on kids, young adults and classics: Adult Swim/Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies and the Warner Bros. Animation/CN Studios group.

Michael Ouweleen, who is in charge of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, will continue in the role and report to Finch. Amy Friedman, who served as head of kids and family programming at Warner. Bros, will report to Ouweleen along with her team.

Pola Changnon, who leads Turner Classic Movies, will report to Finch. Sam Register, who oversaw Warner Bros. Animation/CN Studios group, will now join the TV Studios group under Channing Dungey, chief of Warner Bros TV.

Jane Latman will remain in charge of HGTV, Food Network & Cooking Channel, as will Howard Lee for TLC & Travel Channel; Tina Perry for OWN and Jason Sarlanis for ID & Investigative Content.

US Networks will have centralized groups for Communications/PR, Marketing, and Content Strategy/Scheduling. Audrey Adlam will be GSVP, Communications & Public Relations at US Networks. Jori Arancio, Kristin Brown, Cassie Bryan, Jessica Driscoll, Marie Moore and Irika Slavin will report to her.

Karen Bronzo will be Chief Marketing Officer at US Networks. Missy Chambless, Freddy James, Libby Harrison, Jennifer Jakowicz, Josh Kovolenko, Doug Seybert and Tricia Melton will report to her.

Finally, Julie Taylor will be Chief of Content Strategy & Insights at US Networks. Craig Carbone, David Schliecker, Michelle Durham, Gabe Gordon, Libby Harrison, Rick Holzman, Scott Lewers, Leah Mauirello, Megan McKenna, Pam Pierce and Greg Salter will report to her.