‘War on the Diamond’ Trailer: Baseball Doc About Hit-by-Pitch Death Sets November Debut

“War on the Diamond,” a feature documentary about the only baseball player to die directly of injuries sustained in a game, is set to premiere Nov. 15 on VOD platfoms including iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Vudu.

The doc tells the story of Raymond Chapman, a Cleveland Indians shortstop who was hit in the head by a pitch in a game against the New York Yankees. He died the following day. To mark today’s 102nd anniversary of the fatal game, “War on the Diamond” producers have released a trailer for the documentary from Dark Star Pictures.

“Diamond” is” directed and produced by Andy Billman (“Believeland,” “Winning Time”). It’s based on Mike Sowell’s 1989 book “The Pitch That Killed: The Story of Carl Mays, Ray Chapman and the Penant Race of 1920.” Jonathan Taylor Hurley served as director of photographery; Paul Carruthers served as editor.

Billman produced with Art Horan (“The Usual Suspects”), Danielle Alberico and Pamela Lynn Sullivan. Executive producers are Eric Lipar, Denise Lipar, Sean O’Neal, Tracey O’Neal, Chris Croom and Kathy Croom.

The docu includes previously unseen footage of Carl Mays, the Yankees pitcher who beaned Chapman, who is described as discussing the incident “unapologetically.” “Diamond” features a notable lineup of baseball historians and former players to discuss the landmark moment in the game from a century ago.

The notorious incident spurred a now century-long rivalry between the Indians and the Yankees. The documentary examines the longevity of that beef and how it has shaped both American League franchises.

The doc also examines highlights of baseball history over the past 100 years as it involved both teams. Highlights include a look at the strength of both clubs in the post-WWII era; Yankees owner George Steinbrenner’s failed attempt to buy the Indians, famous no-hitters and playoff battles, and more.

Here’s the trailer: