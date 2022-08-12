Walter Hill Awarded Venice Film Fest Honor; New Christoph Waltz Film ‘Dead For a Dollar’ Premieres at Fest

Walter Hill, the director behind “The Warriors” and “48 Hrs.,” is the recipient of the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award from this year’s Venice International Film Festival, Cartier and La Biennale di Venezia announced Friday. His new film, “Dead For a Dollar,” will premiere at the festival.

“In the film world, one knows it’s a great honor to be invited for a special screening at the Venice Film Festival,” Hill said. “With my new film ‘Dead For A Dollar,’ this is the fourth time that I’ve been so fortunate, and now this award makes me yet more grateful. My thanks to Alberto Barbera, Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan and Arnaud Carrez from Cartier and the entire film community that has given me so much support and encouragement over the years. Thank you all, you’ve made an old man happy.”

“Dead For a Dollar” stars Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, Rachel Brosnahan and Benjamin Bratt in a story set in 1897. Waltz plays a veteran bounty hunter named Max Borlund, who is deep in Mexico when he encounters a sworn enemy, professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens (Dafoe). Now, the bounty hunter faces a race against time and complex choices during his mission to find and return Rachel Kidd (Brosnahan), the hostage wife of a wealthy Santa Fe businessman.

The award from Cartier is dedicated to a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the film industry. The award ceremony for Hill will take place on Sept. 6 in the Sala Grande before the screening Out of Competition for his new film.