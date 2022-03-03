Director Peter Greenaway Debuts First Trailer for Long-in-the-Works Biopic ‘Walking to Paris’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Peter Greenaway has unveiled the trailer for his next film, “Walking to Paris.”

The biographical drama, Greenaway’s first feature since 2015’s romantic comedy “Eisenstein in Guanajuato,” centers on modernist Romanian artist Constantin Brancusi. Set in the early 1900s, the story takes place when Brancusi was 27-year-old and follows his 18-month trek from Bucharest to Paris to reach the metropolis of world culture. The first-look footage offers a glimpse at his voyage, complete with adventure and hardship, which served as a prelude of sorts to becoming a highly influential sculpture in the 20th century. Brancusi’s vast oeuvre includes “The Kiss,” “Bird in Space” and “Sleeping Muse.”

“Walking to Paris” is scheduled to release in theaters in late November 2022 after an effort to hit the festival circuit.

New York-based film and media fund APX Capital Group is backing “Walking to Paris.” To support the premiere and fuse the worlds of visual and modern art, APX will mint several NFTs within the film’s universe, including new archival, cutting-room-floor footage and images of Brancusi’s art as represented in the movie.

“We are wholly committed to helping filmmakers bring their vision to life on the big screen through our resources and access to our curated network of owned facilities” says Noam Baram, co-Chief executive officer and head of North American operations of APX. “Peter is known for his cinematic storytelling and unique artistic perspective — hallmarks of his earlier films ‘The Cook,’ the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover’ and ‘Drowning by Numbers.’ We’re excited for him to infuse that style into ‘Walking to Paris’ and watch how his ambitious narrative takes form.”

“Walking to Paris” marks the first financial collaboration between APX and Kees Kassander’s production company Cinatura (“Fish Tank,” “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover”).

The news comes on the heels of a busy time for APX, which recently struck a deal to finance three more films by Kassander and Greenaway: “Lucca Mortis,” which is scheduled to shoot late winter 2022; as well as “Bosch” and “The Food of Love,” which have each been slated for 2023. The company also recently struck a deal with Mike Amoia and his company Mibe Music to provide music for their European projects.

Watch the trailer for “Walking to Paris” below: