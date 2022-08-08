Hong Sangsoo’s ‘Walk Up’ Acquired by Cinema Guild Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Premiere

Cinema Guild has acquired the North American distribution rights for Hong Sangsoo’s upcoming film “Walk Up.” The film will world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will also play in competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Cinema Guild will open the film in theaters in 2023 following its release of Hong’s other 2022 title, “The Novelist’s Film,” this fall.

Kwon Haehyo, in his ninth film for Hong, plays Byungsoo, a film director who goes with his daughter, an aspiring interior designer, to a building owned by an old friend who is already established in the design field. The film dives into Hong’s interest in structure — a defining characteristic of his work to date — this time exploring the literal structure of the building which serves as a central figure to the plot. Throughout the film, Byunsgoo works his way up the floors of the building, exploring spaces with an abundance of everyday details spanning art, love, career, religion, dietary decisions and home renovations.

“With each new film, Hong Sangsoo continues to find new ways to surprise and delight us,” Cinema Guild President Peter Kelly said of Hong. “We can’t wait to see audiences react to ‘Walk Up,’ a film strikingly original and strikingly Hong.”

Kelly negotiated the North America distribution deal with Youngjoo Suh of Finecut. The 97-minute film will be Hong’s second premiere of 2022 with “The Novelist’s Film” premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year in February.

Cinema Guild is a frequent distributor of international cinema, independent films and documentaries. Upcoming releases outside of Hong’s work include Mexican director Juan Pablo González’s Sundance Prize-winning “Dos Estaciones.”