Vision Distribution Takes World Sales on Berlin Panorama Title ‘Swing Ride’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Vision Distribution has boarded Berlin Panorama title “Swing Ride,” directed by Chiara Bellosi, and will launch sales at the upcoming EFM on the pic about an overweight teenager named Benedetta who is pining for attention.

“Swing Ride” (“Calcinculo”) is set in a tiny southern Italian town where Benedetta meets Armando, aka Amanda, a young transvestite who runs the carousel and sells drugs.

Described by the director as depicting an unusual friendship and the experience of empowerment, this naturalistic coming-of-age film follows Bellosi’s first feature “Ordinary Justice,” which examined the lives of two families on opposite sides of a murder case and launched from Berlin’s Generation 14plus section in 2020.

Both pics are produced by Carlo Cresto Dina’s Tempesta which discovered Alice Rohrwacher (“The Wonders,” “Happy as Lazzaro”) and is known for nurturing the cream of Italy’s new cinematic crop.

“Swing Ride” is by produced by Cresto Dina, Valeria Jamonte and Manuela Melissano for Tempesta, which co-produced the film with RAI Cinema, and Switzerland’s Tellfilm and RSI.

“We are very excited to represent Chiara Bellosi and to partner with Tempesta again,” said veteran sales agent Catia Rossi who heads Vision Distribution. “I am enthusiastic about promoting a film which tells a story of inclusion and of self-acceptance in a very unconventional and cinematographic way,” Rossi added.

At the online EFM, Vision Distribution – which is jointly operated by pay-TV operator Sky Italia and five prominent Italian production companies – will also be launching sales on the new film by Gianni Zanasi, whose “Lucia’s Grace,” was in the 2018 Cannes Director’s Fortnight.

Zanasi, who is known for quirky comedies, is currently in post on “The Desired War,” which imagines a near future where two improbable heroes – a messed-up psychologist and a clam farmer – jointly try to prevent an upcoming war in Europe.

“Desired War” stars Italian A-listers Edoardo Leo (“Perfect Strangers”) and Miriam Leone (“Diabolik”) and is co-produced by Italy’s Pupkin Production and Vision Distribution with France’s Éloise Films.