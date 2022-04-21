Vin Diesel Reveals ‘Fast X’ Script Originally Excluded Jordana Brewster: ‘I Was So Disappointed’

Vin Diesel revealed in an Instagram post that an original draft of the “Fast and Furious 10” script excluded Jordana Brewster’s character, Mia Toretto. The upcoming sequel, which is officially titled “Fast X,” is expected to be the penultimate installment in the long-running “Fast and Furious” franchise. Brewster’s Mia Toretto has been with the franchise from its first entry and had an expanded role in the most recent sequel, “Fast 9.”

“When the F10 script came in, it excluded Mia Toretto,” Diesel wrote. “[She’s] someone whom I’ve attributed the brotherhood of Dom and Brian to…I was so disappointed that I couldn’t see how I could continue. After all, I wasn’t going to make another ‘Fast’ unless [Paul Walker] was back in Four. I don’t need to remind you of the petitions you sent the studio for [Michelle Rodriguez’s] return at the the end of Five.”

“Side note, you will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia…my daughter, the Alpha Angel,” Diesel added. “She told the director very plainly and honestly ‘NO MIA NO FAST 10!’ haha. The irony, is that the day she was born I was filming with Jordana and [Paul Walker] and it was Jordana who I first told…profound right?”

Production on “Fast X” kicked off April 20. Justin Lin is back in the director’s chair for his sixth “Fast and Furious” movie. Diesel and Brewster are returning opposite franchise veterans Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. New cast members include Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson.

Universal is set to open “Fast X” in theaters May 19, 2023