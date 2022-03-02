Oscar-Nominated Animation Filmmakers and VFX Artisans to Speak in Free Online VIEW Conference Panels

The VIEW Conference, in partnership with OGR, presents a full slate of free virtual PreVIEW panels in March featuring an array of Oscar nominees.

First, on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. PT, will be a talk with the filmmakers behind the five nominees for animated feature. Speakers are Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith of Disney’s “Encanto”; Jonas Poher Rasmussen and Charlotte De La Gournerie of the animated documentary “Flee”; Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren of Pixar’s “Luca”; Mike Rianda, Phil Lord and Chris Miller of Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”; and Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

“This year’s list of Oscar contenders is truly breathtaking,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “I have been blown away by the depth of creative thinking that has gone into their production, and by their capacity to address important issues of inclusion and diversity. How lucky we are to be able to enjoy animated features that are not only entertaining and beautiful to look at, but also thematically rich.”

Next up, in partnership with the VFX Festival, will be a panel featuring the VFX supervisors on the five films nominated for the visual effects Oscar. Speakers sharing their behind-the-scenes insights include Paul Lambert (“Dune”), Swen Gillberg (“Free Guy”), Charlie Noble (“No Time to Die”), Christopher Townsend (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Kelly Port (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”). The panel will be March 9, beginning at 10 a.m. PT.

“Visual effects is the perfect blend of art, science and technology, and every year I am astonished by what its practitioners are able to achieve,” Gutierrez says. “I can’t wait for our talented guests to reveal their secrets.”

On March 16 at 9:30 a.m. PT, the VIEW Conference, again in partnership with the VFX Festival, will host a PreVIEW featuring the filmmakers behind the five Oscar-nominated animated shorts. Speakers are director Joanna Quinn and writer-producer Les Mills (“Affairs of the Art”), director Hugo Covarrubias and executive producer Tevo Diaz (“Bestia”), director Anton Dyakov (“Boxballet”), directors Mickey Please & Daniel Ojari (“Robin Robin”), and director Alberto Mielgo and producer and CG supervisor Leo Sánchez (“The Windshield Wiper”).

Also this month will be a panel with the creative team behind Pixar’s upcoming animated feature “Turning Red.” The free event will held on March 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

In October, the VIEW Conference, which focuses on computer graphics, interactive and immersive media, animation, visual effects, games and much more, will host its weeklong event from Oct. 16 to 21 both in person in Turin, Italy, and virtually.

To register for any of the PreVIEW events, visit the VIEW Conference website.