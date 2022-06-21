Vicky Krieps, ‘Harry Potter’ Director Mike Newell Set for Galway Film Festival as Program Unveiled

“Old” star Vicky Krieps and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” director Mike Newell are among the stars set to appear at the Galway Film Festival in Ireland next month.

Krieps will be on hand to present her new film “Hold Me Tight,” by Mathieu Amalric (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) while Newell will attend as part of the 30th anniversary for his 1992 feature “Into the West,” which starred Gabriel Byrne and Ellen Barkin. As well as Newell, other creatives and cast – including writer Jim Sheridan – will also attend for a conversation about the film.

The 34th edition of the festival, which takes place from July 5-10, will feature 18 world premieres and 32 new Irish films.

Among the world premieres are Declan Recks’ “Tarrac,” starring Kelly Gough, Lorcan Crantich, and Cillian Ó Gairbhí and Michael Kinirons’ drama, “The Sparrow,” starring “Normal People’s” Éanna Hardwicke, “Luther” star David O’Hara and newcomer Ollie West.

Hardwicke also appears in another world premiere, “Lakelands,” alongside “Game of Thrones’” Danielle Galligan.

Among the documentaries debuting at the festival will be “Nothing Compares,” a biopic about Sinéad O’Connor, “Atomic Hope: Inside the Pro-Nuclear Movement” and Gary Lennon’s “Piano Dreams.”

The World Cinema strand, meanwhile, sees films from countries including Finland and Ukraine with “Carol of the Bells” – a period drama about survival in pre and post World War II Ukraine – closing the festival. The film’s lead actor, Yana Koroliova, now lives in Ireland.

The festival’s director of programming, Will Fitzgerald said: “There are 80 sensational international and Irish feature films selected for this year’s edition. A quarter of those are world premieres. 32 of the selected films are from debut feature directors and there are also over 100 new shorts. As ever, we strive to be a springboard for new talent, and to elevate diverse and emerging voices in cinema.”