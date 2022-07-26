Venice Film Festival Unveils Lineup –– Live Updates

Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera will soon unveil the lineup for the fest’s upcoming 79th edition, which will open with Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise.”

“White Noise” stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Jodie Turner-Smith, and is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. The film, which will screen in competition, also marks the first time a Netflix film has landed Venice’s opening slot.

Elsewhere, Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibal lovers on a road trip across America in the 1980s, is among other titles strongly believed to also be set to vie for a Golden Lion.

U.S. studios and streamers will be disembarking at the fest in full force with Venice gearing up for a standout stellar edition that is likely to further bolster the fest’s status as an awards season kingmaker.

During Venice’s past nine editions, seven titles that have premiered from the Lido have gone on to score best director Oscars.

Check back for live updates.

COMPETITION

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION

OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES

HORIZONS

“Princess,” Roberto De Paolis (Italy) OPENING FILM

“Victim,” Michal Blasko (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

“On The Fringe,” Juan Diego Botto (Spain)

“Trenque Lauquen,” Laura Citarella (Argentina, Germany)

“Vera,” Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel (Austria)

“Innocence,” Guy Davidi (Denmark, Israel, Finland, Iceland) – Documentary

“Blanquita,” Fernando Guzzoni (Chile, Mexico)

“For My Country,” Rachid Hami (France, Taipei)

“A Man,” Key Ishikawa (Japan)

“Bread and Salt,” Damian Kocur (Poland)

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich (Ukraine)

“Ti Mangio il Cuore,” Pippo Mezzapesa (Italy)

“To The North,” Mihai Mincan (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

“Autobiography,” Makbul Mubarak (France, Germany, Qatar)

“The Sitting Duck,” Jean-Paul Salomé (France)

“World War III,” Houman Seyiedi (Iran)