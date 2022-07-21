Variety Promotes Elsa Keslassy to Senior International Film Editor

Variety has promoted Elsa Keslassy to senior international film editor.

In her new role, Keslassy will continue to be based out of Paris, where she will cover the entertainment industry spanning film, TV and streamers across France, Scandinavia, the Netherlands and Israel.

She previously served as Variety‘s international correspondent. Since joining Variety in 2007, Keslassy has distinguished herself with coverage of major festivals and film markets, including Cannes, Venice, Berlin, the AFM, Mipcom, Canneseries and Series Mania. She is known for her deep industry sources and for her ability to break news. Keslassy has written investigative stories on prominent European companies such as EuropaCorp, Wild Bunch and Vivendi, as well as trend stories and analysis pieces with a particular focus on film financing and distribution. She has interviewed leading auteurs and actors such as David Cronenberg, Ruben Ostlund, Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve. She has also been moderating roundtables and keynotes at Mipcom, Series Mania, Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

Keslassy will continue to work closely with Variety‘s international team, contributing to both the publication’s weekly magazine and its website. She will report to executive editor Brent Lang.

“Elsa is a force,” Lang said. “She is one of the hardest working and best connected people I know, and her coverage of the media business in France and Europe can’t be equaled. I’m so excited for her well-deserved promotion.”

Before joining Variety, Keslassy worked for Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the director and producer duo of the Oscar-nominated “The Invisible War”; as well as the French news agency CAPA on the production of U.S.-based investigative TV magazines and documentaries for Canal Plus. She also interned and did script coverage for the Donner Company.

Keslassy holds a degree in print journalism from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication.

“I feel extremely lucky to be working alongside such brilliant journalists and editors who are always supportive and one step ahead on every topic, Keslassy said. “For the past 15 years, it’s been inspiring to see the Variety brand adapt and thrive in a very competitive environment while remaining the most trusted source of entertainment news. I’m honored to be given the opportunity to play a larger role in further expanding Variety‘s strong global presence.”