Variety Nominated for 98 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Variety has scored 98 nominations for the 2021 National Art and Entertainment Journalism awards, leading all publications.

The awards are presented yearly by the Los Angeles Press Club.

“Thank you to the NAEJ for recognizing the hard and wonderful work of our great team of writers and editors. We’re so honored,” said Claudia Eller, editor-in-chief of Variety.

Variety was nominated twice for print entertainment publication, for its “Hitmakers” and “Gamechangers” issues. Variety.com was nominated for entertainment website. Senior vice president Tim Gray and features editor Chris Willman both earned nominations for print journalist of the year, while deputy music editor Jem Aswad is nominated for online journalist of the year.

Variety scored six nominations across the photography and art category, including two nods for cover art, for the “Death of Cable” and “Power of Women” covers. Photo director Jennifer Dorn, former creative director Raul Aguila and photographer Sophy Holland were recognized for their portrait photo of Michaela Coel, which graced the cover of the “Power of Women” issue. Aguila and photographer Greg Ruth are nominated for their cover illustration of “Mank,” and Aguila, designer Francesco Muzzi and art director Haley Kluge earned a nod for their Peacock infographic. Kluge and Aguila are also up for page layout for “Wing and a Prayer.”

Of individual staff members, Willman leads with nine nominations. In addition to his nod for print journalist of the year, Willman is recognized for music reviews, humor writing (“The Worst Songs of 2020”), visual arts/architecture feature, celebrity news, music feature, entertainment feature, commentary analysis/trend and celebrity feature for his Q&A with Brandi Carlile.

Gray was nominated eight times, for columnist, TV industry feature, TV/movie industry feature, commentary analysis/trend, online coverage of diversity in the entertainment industry (“Civil Rights History in the 1950s-60s as Seen Through Variety“) and twice for celebrity news or feature.

Aswad also picked up eight nominations, including for his feature pieces “Inside the Dirty Business of Hit Songwriting” and “How Jason Derulo Cracked TikTok’s Code and Resurrected His Career.” Aswad is also recognized for humor writing, personality profile, commentary analysis/trend, online hard news and online soft news.

Film awards editor Clayton Davis scored seven nods, while executive editor of film and media Brent Lang earned six. Senior editor of TV awards and deputy TV editor Michael Schneider clocked five nominations. U.K. correspondent K.J. Yossman and film and media reporter Rebecca Rubin are each nominated for four awards. Earning three nominations each are editor-at-large Kate Aurthur, senior entertainment and media writer Matt Donnelly, senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson, senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin, supervising producer Preston Northrop, international editor Manori Ravindran, associate features editor Jenelle Riley, chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and deputy editor of Variety.com Meredith Woerner.

Other Variety staff earning nominations include chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario, digital design director Dan Doperalski, chief TV critic Caroline Framke, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman, co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton, video producer and editor Tucker Morrison, South Asia/U.K. correspondent Naman Ramachandran, executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay, features editor Malina Saval, online news editor Ellise Shafer, senior TV editor Brian Steinberg and Italy and Middle East correspondent Nick Vivarelli.

Freelancers A.D. Amorosi, Zoe Hewitt, Janet W. Lee and Leena Tailor, along with David Lieberman and television producer John Wirth, also picked up nominations for their contributions to Variety.