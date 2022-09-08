Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2022, Honors Andrea Berloff With Award

Variety has announced this year’s list of 10 Screenwriters to Watch. The selected screenwriters will be honored at the 45th annual Mill Valley Film Festival with a dinner on Oct. 15. Andrea Berloff, the writer behind upcoming film “The Mother,” will also be honored with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award.

The annual 10 Screenwriters to Watch program celebrates breakthrough screenwriters, actors, directors, comics, animators, producers and cinematographers in the industry. Some of the screenwriters are being honored for films that have already been released and received critical acclaim, including “Fire Island” or “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” Others, including the Brendan Fraser film “The Whale,” have yet to see wide release but are highly anticipated.

The list also includes the minds behind star-studded IP projects, including Carrie Solomon, who serves as writer for the untitled Margot Robbie “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel directed by Jay Roach. Solomon also is the writer for an untitled Netflix rom-com starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King. Richard LaGravenese is set to direct the film.

Meanwhile, Alex Convey gets the sole writing credit on “Sole Man,” the upcoming Nike/Air Jordan origin story directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon. Stefani Robinson also appears in this year’s class of Screenwriters to Watch thanks to her first ever feature film screenplay, Stephen Williams’ “Chevalier.”

During the Mill Valley Film Festival, Variety features editor Malina Saval will host a panel conversation with the screenwriters on Oct. 16.

Variety‘s 2022 class of 10 Screenwriters to Watch are listed below.

Sarah Conradt, “Mother’s Instinct”

Carrie Solomon, Untitled Margot Robbie “Ocean’s Eleven” project and Untitled Netflix romcom

Stefani Robinson, “Chevalier”

Katy Brand, “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Shiwani Srivastava, “Wedding Season”

Alex Convey, “Sole Man”

Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”

Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”

Evan Dodson, “Terms of Endearment,” “Little Richard,” “Two Butterflies”

Ximena Garcia Lecuona, “Anything’s Possible”