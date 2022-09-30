Vanessa Guillen Doc, About Soldier Whose Murder Sparked Military Reform, Heads to Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

The tragic death — and subsequent sweeping justice movement — of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen is the center of a new documentary coming to Netflix later this fall.

“I Am Vanessa Guillen,” from director Christy Wegener, will tell Guillen’s tragic but galvanizing tale, about a young woman who dreamed of a military career. In 2020, however, after telling her mother she was being sexually harassed on the Fort Hood army base, Guillen was murdered by a fellow soldier. Her story sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding action. The project follows her family’s fight for historic reform, a journey that takes them to the Oval Office.

“At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice. This is David vs. Goliath on steroids,” Wegener said. “Taking on the U.S. military, one of the largest, most powerful institutions in America is no easy feat. In making the film, it was incredible to witness a family, in the most tragic moment of their lives, put their grief aside, step out into the public arena and fight for the greater good.”

The film will hit Netflix on Nov. 17. Wegener, Isabel Castro, Lindsey Cordero and Armando Croda are producing, with Andrea Berman serving as co-executive producer. The doc is a Story Syndicate production, with Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin and Nell Constantinople all serving as executive producers for the banner.

Guillen would have celebrated her 23rd birthday on Friday. She has been memorialized in several murals in her native Texas, and has tributes on Fort Hood.