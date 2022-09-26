Utopia Buys Autograph Hunters Documentary ‘Hollywood Signs,’ Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Utopia has acquired worldwide rights to a feature documentary about Hollywood’s voracious autograph hunters.

“Hollywood Signs, which will receive a Sept. 27 digital release in the U.S., explores the unique and often hilarious relationship between Hollywood celebrities and their fans through the lens of the autograph collecting subculture.

Some of the celebrities featured in “Hollywood Signs” include Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead franchise), Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts”), Rachel True (“The Craft”), Eric Roberts (“The Dark Knight”), Eliza Roberts (“Animal House”), Tom Wopat (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) and Karan Ashley (“Power Rangers”), among others.

Prior to the digital release, the doc will have a one-night-only theatrical event at Lumiere Cinema in Los Angeles, allowing fans to experience the movie with some of the stars from the film.

The pic is a Fallout Entertainment production directed by Bill Fishman, the director of music videos for the likes of The Ramones, Counting Crows, St. Jhn, Michael Buble, Joss Stone and The Backstreet Boys. The doc is produced by Bret Disend, Bill Fishman, Jacob Sacks and songwriter, producer, writer and autograph collector Sam Hollander.

Fishman said: “When I started the film I approached it — as most viewers will — a complete neophyte, knowing next to nothing about this world. A few years, thousands of miles and many thousands of hours of filming later, I emerged a diehard ”grapher’ myself. I encourage everyone who has ever found themselves laughing, crying or just loving a movie or a TV show to indulge in this slightly wacky and entertaining celebration of America’s intense connection with pop culture.”

U.S. distributor Utopia’s slate includes breakout TIFF comedy “Shiva Baby,” the Cannes-selected “Mickey and the Bear” and the forthcoming Cannes 2022 selection “Holy Spider,” and documentaries including Errol Morris’ “American Dharma,” the Ross Brothers’ Sundance title “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” and the forthcoming doc on the artist Dash Snow, “Moments Like This Never Last” from Cheryl Dunn and Vice Studios.

Check out a trailer for the film below: