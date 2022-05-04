UTA Will Reimburse Employee Travel Expenses for Women’s Reproductive Health Services

United Talent Agency has promised to reimburse its employees for travel expenses relating to women’s reproductive health services that are not accessible in their state of residence, according to a memo obtained by Variety.

In the memo, UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer wrote, “We’re doing this to support the right to choose that has been a bedrock of settled law for almost half a century. Several states have already introduced restrictive legislation, and the draft Supreme Court ruling leaked yesterday, if it comes to pass, could make abortion illegal in more than half of the country.”

On Monday, Politico published a leaked majority draft opinion from the Supreme Court that revealed the justices have privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has protected basic abortion rights in the United States since its 1973 ruling.

Hollywood talent agencies often take up the mantle of social justice causes championed by clients. In 2017, UTA was among several other agencies to participate in the walkout event #DayWithoutAWoman, in response to Donald Trump’s presidential election. The company also held events tied to #BlackLivesMatter in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.

Read Zimmer’s memo in full below:

As threats against women’s reproductive rights grow, we’re introducing an important new benefit. Going forward, UTA will reimburse our colleagues for travel expenses related to receiving women’s reproductive health services that are not accessible in their state of residence.

We’re doing this to support the right to choose that has been a bedrock of settled law for almost half a century. Several states have already introduced restrictive legislation, and the draft Supreme Court ruling leaked yesterday, if it comes to pass, could make abortion illegal in more than half of the country.

UTA has a long history of giving generously through our Foundation to organizations that support women’s reproductive health care, which we will continue to prioritize. Also, in the coming weeks, the Foundation, DEI and WIG will be providing educational resources, programming, and opportunities for discussion. For more details on this new healthcare benefit, please reach out to HR.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.