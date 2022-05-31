UTA Promotes 26 Employees in Largest Partner Class in Agency’s History

United Talent Agency (UTA) on Tuesday announced 26 new partners, the largest class in the agency’s 31-year history.

“As UTA has grown, these colleagues’ leadership, hard work, mentorship and dedication helps push our business forward every day,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “This partner class encompasses a wide range of expertise and backgrounds and reflects our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class representation and resources across all areas of the company.”

The newest UTA partners are:

David Anderson (MediaLink); Robert Arakelian (Production Arts); Natasha Bolouki (Unscripted Television); Rob Carlson (Motion Picture Literary); David Evenchick (UTA Speakers); Mike “G” Guirguis (Music); Julian Jacobs (MediaLink); Joe Kessler (UTA IQ); Andrew Lear (Unscripted Television); Fara Leff (Klutch Sports Group); Jbeau Lewis (Music); Jenny Maryasis (Motion Picture Literary); Matthew Morgan (Music); Raina Penchansky (Digital Brand Architects); Jason Richman (Media Rights); Laura Roenick (Human Resources); Michael Rubi (Production Arts); Scott Schachter (Talent); Phil Voss (Legal); Matt Waldstein (Business Affairs); Toni Wallace (Music); Sam Wick (Ventures); and Ruth-Ann Wynter (Human Resources).

The class also includes three recently announced partners, with Stefanie Liquori as general counsel, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer Carmen Bona and Chief Communications Officer Richard Siklos.

The new partners represent more than 15 divisions and corporate functions within UTA, and include agents and executives from UTA’s motion picture literary and talent groups, unscripted television, ventures, production arts, sports, MediaLink, media rights, UTA Speakers, digital talent, UTA IQ and music, as well as corporate functions such as legal and human resources. Over 40% of the 26 new partners identify as women or people of color.

News of the appointments comes as UTA has promoted more than 125 employees over the past year as the talent, entertainment and sports company bolsters its operation and expands its presence in cities including Atlanta.