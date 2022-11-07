UTA Promotes Nearly 70 Employees Across 27 Departments

United Talent Agency (UTA) has announced its latest round of promotions, with nearly 70 employees elevated across 27 departments.

The global talent, entertainment and sports company promoted 67 employees at various levels of the company, coming from departments including motion picture literary, music, news and broadcasting, production, publishing, talent, theater, television literary, television talent, Asian business development, audio, brand studio, comedy touring, communications, digital talent, endorsements and voiceover, finance and accounting, fine arts, gaming and e-sports, human resources, information technology, IQ, media rights, MediaLink, UTA Foundation, ventures and web 3.0.

“Over the past year, UTA has accelerated our momentum with new acquisitions, investments in our client capabilities and key hires,” UTA President David Kramer said in a statement announcing the promotions. “This growth could not be possible without the hard work, ambition and collaborative nature of the colleagues we promoted today. Providing opportunities for advancement is core to our culture, and we are proud to share in this group’s success and excited to see what their next chapters at UTA will bring.”

According to UTA, the promoted class of employees include over 60% who identify as women and 35% who identify as people of color. Also of note, 80% of those promoted to agent started their careers in UTA’s agent training program.

News of the promotions come after the company announced 120 promotions over the last year, as well as setting its largest partner class in UTA history — elevating 26 partners across 15 divisions — in May 2022.

As the company continues to develop and grow, UTA has also entered into a strategic partnership with EQT Private Equity to become UTA’s largest outside shareholder; announced the acquisition of Curtis Brown Group, one of the U.K.’s largest and most prestigious literary and talent groups; and the acquisition of software and data analytics company MediaHound.