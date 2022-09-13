UTA Elevates David Kramer to President, Jay Sures to Vice Chairman

United Talent Agency (UTA) has announced new roles for former co-presidents David Kramer and Jay Sures. Kramer has been named president, while Sures will become vice chairman.

The longtime agents and board members have served as co-presidents since 2017, with the realignment of their roles intended to allow the veteran company executives to focus on their respective strengths in growing the agency.

UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer shared the news of Kramer and Sures’ promotions in a company-wide email sent Tuesday morning.

Zimmer noted that Kramer’s appointment to president “acknowledges the important role he serves as my close strategic partner, leader of a large part of UTA’s operations, and forward-thinking business builder. Again and again, David has been a trusted ally to clients and a passionate champion of our people and our culture. Having David as our President underscores my confidence in the future direction and stewardship of our business.”

Earlier this year, Kramer led the agency’s acquisition of top UK agency, Curtis Brown Group. With Zimmer, he also led the process to secure top global finance firm, EQT, as UTA’s largest outside investor. Kramer’s early career focused on film, and he has overseen more than a dozen of the company’s practices, including all of its motion picture divisions, and started several new areas including publishing and podcasting.

In the memo, Zimmer also heaped praise on Sures, a 2016 inductee into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Zimmer described Sures as “the ultimate power plower” and noting that his “contributions to UTA over three decades are enormous.”

“He has played a major role in systematically building our television group, including literary and talent, into an industry leader, while representing a wide roster of clients. He also oversees, and continues to grow, our news, speakers, and culture and leadership groups,” Zimmer wrote. “As Vice Chairman, we will rely even more on Jay’s unique blend of instincts, intelligence, deep connections, and external relationships to continue to drive our business forward across many dimensions.”

Both Sures and Kramer started their careers in mailrooms, before working with UTA co-founder Peter Benedek, 33 and 30 years ago, respectively.