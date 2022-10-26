Universal Pictures Boss: ‘I Would Love to See Us Do‘ a Female ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff Movie

The flagship “Fast and Furious” franchise as we know it is set to end with the upcoming two-part finale, which begins with the Louis Leterrier-directed “Fast X.” However, most fans aren’t expecting the franchise to end anytime soon. There’s already been one spinoff movie, 2019’s “Hobbs & Shaw,” and there will surely be more considering a new Business Insider interview with Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley.

“I would love to see a female ‘Fast,'” Langley said. “So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female ‘Fast.'”

Rumors have circulated for a few years now about the “Fast and Furious” franchise getting a spinoff spotlighting its female ensemble, which includes Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron. Helen Mirren and Nathalie Emmanuel. Oscar-winner Brie Larson is new to the cast in “Fast X.” Vin Diesel announced in 2019 via the comments section on Instagram that screenwriters Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet were being tasked with penning the female spinoff, but there’s never been an official studio greenlight to the project.

“The girls need a spin off,” franchise mainstay Ludacris said in 2021 during a SiriusXM Town Hall. “That’s what needs a spin off. All the bad ass, kick ass women that are in this film, that’s who deserves it.”

Brewster, whose been with the “Fast” franchise since its original installment, added in the same interview, “That would be awesome. I’ve heard those rumors. I think that would be incredible. Think about all the people we could bring back, right? We could bring back Eva Mendes, who’d be incredible to work with.”

“It would be really, really cool,” Brewster added. “So, I can’t speak to the discussions, but I think it would be awesome. So, fingers crossed.”

While the cast has spoken regularly about doing a “Fast” female spinoff, the new Insider interview marks a rare time that Universal chief Langley has openly spoken about wanting it, too.

“I want a girl spin-off,” Emmanuel told Digital Spy earlier this year. “We find a way to bring everybody back, and we make a badass girl ‘Fast’ movie. I’m so here for that. That’s the ‘Fast’ spin-off that I want, that I demand!”

Larson isn’t the only Oscar-winning female actor joining the “Fast” franchise in its upcoming 10th installment. Rita Moreno is also set to appear in the sequel, which Universal will release in theaters on May 19, 2023.