‘Uncharted’ Tops U.K. Box Office, ‘Sing 2’ Close Behind; ‘Spider-Man’ Beats ‘Avatar’

Sony’s “Uncharted” remained atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in a row, while Universal’s “Sing 2” maintained its strong showing.

“Uncharted,” featuring a galaxy of stars including Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, collected £3.7 million ($5.1 million) in its second weekend and now has a total of £12.1 million, according to numbers released by Comscore.

In second place, animated sequel “Sing 2,” with an array of voice actors including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson also performed strongly during school half-term holidays in the territory and collected £3.1 million. The film now has £23.3 million after four weekends on release.

Disney’s “Death on the Nile,” directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh as Agatha Christie detective Hercule Poirot, took £1.3 million in third place and has £4.3 million after two weekends.

Debuting in fourth place was Entertainment Film Distributors’ “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum, also making his directing debut, with £822,123.

Awards season nominations favorite “Belfast,” also directed by Branagh, continued its robust performance at the box office with £756,381 in fifth position and now has £12.9 million after its fifth weekend.

In sixth place, Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swung its way to another £639,613 in its 10th weekend at the box office. With a total of £94.1 million, the web slinger is now fifth on the all-time U.K. and Ireland chart, edging past the £94 million amassed by “Avatar.” The film’s next target, if it can sustain its momentum, will be the £95.2 million collected by James Bond film “Spectre.”

Coming up this weekend is Sony release “Studio 666” where Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters move into a mansion with a grisly history to record their 10th album and a wide Universal release for Joe Wright’s interpretation of “Cyrano,” starring Peter Dinklage.

Pathe is giving a wide release to Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren starrer “The Duke,” the art robbery film that was the last fiction feature from late “Notting Hill” director Roger Michell.

Paramount has a brace of titles – a 50th anniversary re-release for Francis Ford Coppola’s classic “The Godfather” and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent Berlin women empowerment film “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” starring top Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

BFI Releasing is bowing Fred Baillif’s acclaimed teen-themed “La Mif,” which won awards at the Berlin, Giffoni, Zurich, Valladolid and Antalya festivals.