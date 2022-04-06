Umekawa Haruo, Japanese Film Producer, Accused of Sexual Harassment: #MeToo Movement Expands

Japanese film producer Umekawa Haruo has been accused of sexual harassment by Bunshun Online, a sister site of the Shukan Bunshun weekly tabloid publication.

According to a shortened web version of a longer story that is set to appear in print, Umekawa has pressured actresses for sexual favors in exchange for being cast in his films.

The veteran producer has been active since the 1990s and is an associate of cult director Sono Sion. On Monday, Sono was accused of being a sex predator by the Shukan Josei PRIME entertainment news and gossip site.

Umekawa’s credits include the 1990 indie drama “Swimming Upstream,” Sono’s 2008 international festival hit “Love Exposure” and his 2011 drama “Themis.” Umekawa’s most recent credit is Netflix’s lesbian-themed road movie “Ride or Die.”

The multiple accusations against prominent figures appear to suggest that the #MeToo movement has belatedly arrived in Japan, where the entertainment industry has previously succeeded in sweeping many such matters under the carpet.

On Wednesday, Sono issued a handwritten statement on his company’s website apologizing for the “inconvenience and disturbance” caused by the Shukan Josei report. But he also said that “many points in the article are not true” and indicated his intention to take legal action.

“I am aware of my lack of awareness as a film director and my lack of consideration for the people around me, and I would like to examine how I should conduct myself in the future,” he added.

While Sono was releasing his mea culpa, actor Tak Sakaguchi apologized via YouTube for his role in an alleged sexual assault by Sono that took place ten years ago. Sakaguchi confessed to serving as a procurer, bringing the victim to Sono and leaving her alone with him.

Accusations of sexual harassment and assault have also recently been made against in-demand character actor Kinoshita Houka and director Sakaki Hideo, leading to the release of Sakaki’s two most recent films, “Confession” and “Harbor Light,” being postponed indefinitely.