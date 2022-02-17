Uma Thurman Says ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’ Is ‘Not Immediately on the Horizon’ Despite Fan Wishes

Bad news for “Kill Bill” fans. Despite Quentin Tarantino stirring up buzz for “Kill Bill Vol. 3” in interviews over the last few years, franchise star Uma Thurman confirmed on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” that a third entry in the series is “not immediately on the horizon.” Thurman starred as Beatrix “The Bride” Kiddo in Tarantino’s martial arts revenge drama, which shot as one film but was released in two separate parts. Fans have long clamored for “Vol. 3,” which Tarantino has maintained is a possibility.

“I can’t really tell you anything about it,” Thurman said. “I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon.”

Thurman added, “I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it’s not immediately on the horizon.”

Tarantino told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in July 2019 that he was still in talks with Thurman about doing a third “Kill Bill” movie. The director kept the possibility for “Kill Bill Vol. 3” alive in a December 2019 interview with Andy Cohen, saying the project was “definitely still in the cards” but “three years” or more away.

The director has often said that a potential “Kill Bill Vol. 3” would focus in part on the daughter of Vivica A. Fox’s character, Vernita Green, as she sets out to avenge her mother’s death by killing Uma Thurman’s The Bride. The plot would also include The Bride’s daughter. Tarantino said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” in June 2021 that he’d want Thurman’s own daughter, Maya Hawke, for the role.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining The Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said of a third “Kill Bill” film. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run, and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

“Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she’s still out there,” Tarantino continued, hinting that Daryl Hannah and Julie Dreyfus could return as well. “They all got Bill’s money. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up.”

Tarantino has said he plans to retire from filmmaking after his 10th feature directorial effort. Considering “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was his ninth film, the director only has one chance left to make “Kill Bill Vol. 3.”