Ukrainian-Produced ‘Gulliver Returns’ Sets U.S. Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gulliver Returns,” a Ukrainian-produced animation film, will be released in the U.S. following a deal between Shout! Studios and sales agent All Rights Entertainment.

The film is adapted from the Jonathan Swift 18th century satire “Gulliver’s Travels” and adopts the framing conceived by Ukraine’s actor-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky’s that Gulliver is not a giant in size, but a giant in heart and courage.

A new synopsis has world traveler, giant and adventurer Gulliver invited to return to Lilliput, the town he previously saved from the enemy fleet of the neighboring Blefuscu. But when Gulliver returns as an ordinary man, the town folks are less than welcoming. Meanwhile, the invincible Blefuscu armada is at the gates of the city and threatening another attack. Gulliver will have to prove that it is not necessary to be a giant to do great things, but that a little bit of luck, bravery, friendship, and sword skills are all you need.

Shout! Studios, part of the Shout! Factory group, has secured exclusive U.S. distribution rights and limited rights in Bermuda and Bahamas, including theatrical and home entertainment rights (digital, video-on-demand, broadcast, and packaged media) for cross-platform releases.

The company plans a strategic rollout of the movie across multiple entertainment platforms this summer and will donate a portion of the net proceeds to support ongoing efforts in disaster relief in Ukraine through World Central Kitchen. Similar efforts are planned in other territories where the film will release.

The English-language movie is directed by Ilya Maksimov (“Dobrinya and the Dragon”) with Tony Bonilla (“Encanto,” “Moana”) as animation director from a script by Michael Ryan. Production is by Evgen Yarmilko, Igor Nikolaev, Andriy Yakovlev, Serhiy Shefir, Borys Shefir, with Oleg Khodachuk named as general producer. Other credits include music by Dmitro Shurov, Yuriy Melnychuk and Andriy Golovan; art directors, Sergei Andrievskii and Serhiy Mohylnyy; with Alexandr Synko as editor.

Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization that provides fresh meals in response to crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. Due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the organization is currently active in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain, and Germany. It is serving up meals at border crossings, shelters, and other locations by making use of local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks.

The movie deal was negotiated by Jordan Fields and Steven Katz, Shout’s VP of business affairs for Shout! Studios, and Chantal Chauzy on behalf of All Rights Entertainment and the filmmakers.

“In addition to having an engaging storyline and memorable characters, this inspiring and uplifting animated movie features positive messages that movie audiences and parents will appreciate. This socially relevant and timely film will spark dialogue and impact everyone who sees it,” said Melissa Boag, Shout’s executive VP of kids & family entertainment.