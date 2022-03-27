Oscars: Stars Show Support for Ukraine With Blue #WithRefugees Ribbon

The Academy Awards’ starry red carpet is often the first place to see which attendees are using their outfits to make a statement.

At this year’s red carpet, many celebrities showed up sporting blue ribbons provided by the United Nations Refugee Agency. These blue ribbons sport the hashtag #withrefugees, referring to the refugee crisis caused by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, and in solidarity with all people forced to flee oppression.

Individuals who showed up to the red carpet sporting the pins included Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Diane Warren, Yuh-Jung Youn, Nicholas Britell and Paolo Sorrentino and the cast of “Hand of God.” In addition, Jason Momoa walked the carpet sporting a blue and yellow pocket square, the colors of the Ukraine flag.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, with a series of missiles and airstrikes upon Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Over the last month, Russia’s invasion has caused the largest European refugee crisis since World War II, with over 3.6 million Ukrainians being forced to flee the country. According to Ukraine, at least 3,000 civilians have died as a result of the invasion.

This isn’t the first ceremony this awards season where celebrities have shown support for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, many stars, including Tyler Perry, Michael Douglas, Shari Belafonte, Douglas Hodge, Lisa Ann Walter and Jon Bernthal wore the colors of the Ukraine flag on the red carpet. Several actors, such as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, have helped raise tens of millions of dollars for Ukraine aid.

This week, it was reported that co-host Amy Schumer had pitched the Oscar producers a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won widespread praise for his leadership over the course of the crisis, would appear during the ceremony for a pre-taped message or live satellite segment. According to Schumer, producers ultimately passed on the idea, but the show is acknowledging the war in other ways.

In addition to the blue ribbons, other fashion trends included several attendees whose outfits matched the scarlet carpet. The red-hot looks included Marlee Matlin, Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rosie Perez, Jennifer Garner and Simu Liu.

Schumer co-hosts the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.