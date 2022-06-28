Ukonwa Ojo Steps Down as Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon Studios, Prime Video

Ukonwa Ojo has stepped down as chief marketing officer of Amazon’s Prime Video and Amazon Studios, the company announced to staff on Tuesday. During her time at the streamer, Ojo led the marketing campaigns for movies like “Coming 2 America” and “Being the Ricardos,” as well as the series “The Boys,” “Wheel of Time,” and “The Underground Railroad.”

“For nearly two years, Ukonwa has supported the Prime Video brand and its broad and growing content slate with focus, passion, and commitment,” Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video & Amazon Studios, wrote in a note to staff. “She has led a talented marketing team that created engaging new ways to connect with our customers.”

Hopkins went on to write that the company “will use this transition period to evaluate our organizational needs.”

Ojo took over the chief marketing role from Andy Donkin in 2020. Before joining Amazon, she was chief marketing officer for MAC Cosmetics, where she oversaw brand positioning in markets around the world. Prior to that, she was the lead marketing officer of consumer beauty at Coty, where she led P&L, brand development strategy, advertising, innovation, social/digital, design, and media planning/buying. She also was SVP at Coty’s CoverGirl, where she was North America general manager of the makeup brand.

Earlier in her career, Ojo held brand and general management roles at Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills and Meadwestvaco.

Hopkins did not specify the reason for the change in Amazon’s marketing team. The company recently closed its $8.5 billion deal to purchase the film and television studio MGM, and with it the rights to distribute the James Bond films.

“I want every member of the marketing organization to be assured that you are valued and appreciated,” Hopkins wrote. “I’m aware how demanding your jobs are and how hard you are working. I know too that transitions can be unsettling, and I ask for your patience as we work through this period.”