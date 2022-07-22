UFC Legend Keith Jardine Sets Directorial Debut With Short ‘El Paso 11:55,’ Will Star Alongside Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

UFC fighters Keith Jardine and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are teaming on a short film that will also mark Jardine’s directorial debut.

The short is titled “El Paso 11:55.” Brendan Fehr stars in the film along with Jardine, Cerrone, and Tait Fletcher. In addition to directing and starring, Jardine also serves as writer. It is set to screen at the LA Shorts International Film Festival on July 26 as part of Program 28.

“I’m humbled by all the heat that’s been surrounding this short,” Jardine said. “Being selected by this prestigious festival is a great affirmation for all the hard work I’ve put in transitioning from professional fighter to actor, and now writer/director. Especially now, as we are preparing to turn ‘El Paso’ into a full-length feature.”

In the film, a man is tasked with picking up a dangerous package for the mob, attracting the attention of every hitman in Albuquerque.

Jardine was known as “The Dean of Mean” during his time in the cage, holding notable wins over fighters like Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell and Forrest Griffin. Since leaving MMA, he has become an in-demand actor, starring in shows like “Godless” at Netflix along with appearances in shows like “Shameless,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “LA’s Finest,” and “MacGruber.” He has also appeared in films such as “John Wick,” “The Kid,” “Bird Box,” and “Inherent Vice.”

He is repped by Daniel Hoff Agency.

Cerrone recently retired from MMA after a stellar career in which he was considered one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, known for his willingness to take on anyone at any time. He has also been getting involved in acting of late, with appearances in films like “Spenser Confidential,” “Terror on the Prairie,” and “The Harder They Fall.” He also recently appeared in the Amazon original series “The Terminal List.”

“I didn’t hesitate to team up with Keith to make this thing – and the best thing about it – we have other collaborations already in the works,” Cerrone said.