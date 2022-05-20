U.K. and Italy Forge Pact to Step Up Film, TV Production Collaboration

The British Film Commission (BFC) and the Italian Film Commissions (IFC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to facilitate high-end film and TV production collaboration between the two countries.

The idea is to boost opportunities and incentives for big productions shot in both territories, such as Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which was filmed in the U.K. and Sardinia, Universal’s “No Time To Die” and the upcoming live-action “Pinocchio” directed by Robert Zemeckis for Disney+.

The agreement, which was signed in Cannes, will also strengthen the rapport between the network of regional organizations and partners in both territories, with which both commissions already work so closely.

“We are thrilled to build upon our excellent relationship with the Italian Film Commissions through this friendship agreement,” said BFC chief Adrian Wootton in statement. He noted that “globally, we’ve seen a huge increase in the amount of film and high-end TV production commissioned in recent years.

“Strong collaborative European relationships such as the one between the U.K. and Italy are key to our shared success,” he added.

Sounding a similar note, Cristina Priarone, president of IFC, said: “In this moment of great worldwide vitality in production, IFC is keen to promote international partnerships.”

In particular, “Building bridges with the U.K. is a key case in point, and the wise work of the British Film Commission within the MoU framework paves the way for Italian producers and professionals to strengthen their relationships with the British industry, with the aim of opening up new opportunities and commercial exchanges,” she added.