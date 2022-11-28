Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s movies currently available on the service are “Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “For Colored Girls,” “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” and “Tyler Perry’s Single Moms Club.”)

“Tyler Perry is undeniably one of the most prolific creators of our time,” added Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “He is a true multihyphenate who has defined his own incredible brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world with his series and films. We are excited to collaborate with Tyler and his teams to bring even more of his fantastic signature films to our global audiences.”

News of the deal comes amid a surge of recent successes for the billionaire media mogul. In 2021, Perry was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards and presented the Governor’s Award at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Perry’s last three films — “A Jazzman’s Blues,” “A Madea Homecoming” and “A Fall from Grace”— were released by Netflix. “A Fall From Grace” attracted a reported 26 million viewers to the streamer in its first week, while “A Madea Homecoming” marked the 12th installment of the wildly popular franchise, in which he stars, directs, writes and executive produces. In September, Perry released his longtime passion project “A Jazzman’s Blues,” developed from his first screenplay written 27 years ago. He also directed and produced the historical drama, which made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

On the television side, Perry has created, directed and written several series for BET and BET+, including “The Oval,” “Assisted Living,” “Bruh,” “Sistas,” “Zatima” and “Ruthless.” He is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Perry’s is the latest pact Amazon has forged with top talent, including Eddie Murphy, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover, Nicole Kidman and Charles D. King’s Macro Film Studios, as well as a lucrative working relationship with Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.