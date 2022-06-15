Sony Pictures Classics Buys Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb Documentary ‘Turn Every Page’ Following Tribeca Premiere

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary “Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb.” The film premiered at Tribeca Festival as part of its spotlight documentary programming.

Robert Gottlieb’s daughter Lizzie Gottlieb (“Today’s Man,” “Romeo Romeo”) directed “Turn Every Page,” which explores the legendary editor’s creative collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robert Caro. According to a press release, “They have worked and fought together for 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, ‘The Years of Lyndon Johnson’; Gottlieb, 91, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them.”

“I was incredibly fortunate to discover the true meaning of collaboration while making this film, through witnessing the extraordinary partnership of Robert Caro and my father Robert Gottlieb, who have, individually and together, brought the world literary works of remarkable influence and endurance,” Lizzie Gottlieb said. “My understanding of the power of collaboration deepened as I worked closely with the film’s exceptional producers, including Joanne, Jen and the team at Topic Studios, who so vigorously championed my vision for the film and were a constant source of support. And with Sony Pictures Classics on board, we have a brilliant new team of collaborators whose unmatched expertise and boundless dedication will help bring the film to the widest possible audience. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Sony Pictures Classics called the film “a wise and in-depth love letter to one of the most incredible collaborations in literary history.”

“Not only do we eavesdrop on their working process, but revelations about Robert Moses and LBJ abound,” the specialty studio said in a statement. “We look forward to working again with Topic Studios and bringing this major American documentary to audiences everywhere.”

Gottlieb, Joanne Nerenberg and Jen Small produced “Turn Every Page” with Topic Studios. The documentary was made in association with Left/Right. Executive producers were Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman and Michael Bloom of Topic Studios; Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Kevin Vargas of Left/Right; and Nion McEvoy and Leslie Berriman.

The deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media.