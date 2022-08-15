Troy Kotsur’s Oscar Nearly Stolen in Arizona Car Theft

Just five months after nabbing a best supporting actor Oscar for his turn as deaf fisherman Frank Rossi in best picture “CODA,” Troy Kotsur nearly lost the little gold man. On Saturday, the “CODA” star’s Oscar statuette was stolen in a car robbery, according to NBC News.

The robbery occurred on Saturday, while Kotsur was visiting his hometown of Mesa, Ariz. to be honored for his Oscar win. During his stay, two teenagers stole the actor’s jeep with his Oscar inside. After Kotsur notified the Mesa Police Department, the jeep was located later that evening. According to the police department, the two teens were charged with theft of means of transportation, and the vehicle was returned to Kotsur with all of his possessions inside.

With his Oscar win this March, Kotsur shot to fame and became the first deaf male performer to win an acting Oscar, and the second overall after his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin’s win in 1990 for “Children of a Lesser God.” In an interview with Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis in the days following his win, the actor talked about how the award recognition he received for the film changed his life.

“I was so tired of financially struggling for so many years,” Kotsur said during the interview via his interpreter Justin Maurer. “Now, receiving these awards — it’s saved my life, my career, my family. I’ve taken so many risks, and without these nominations and awards, I don’t know what would have happened. I’d be working at a fast-food restaurant or as a grocery bagger.”

Kotsur will next be seen in an upcoming Disney+ series based on the real life football team of the California School for the Deaf Riverside, in which he will play the coach. The show is set to have an all-deaf lead cast.