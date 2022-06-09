Love Story ‘Breaking the Ice’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Tribeca Premiere, Films Boutique Handling Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Clara Stern’s debut feature “Breaking the Ice,” a drama about the blossoming love between ice-hockey player Mira and her new teammate Theresa, has debuted its trailer. The film will have its world premiere Saturday in the Viewpoints section of the Tribeca Film Festival. Julien Razafindranaly at Films Boutique is handling world sales.

The Austrian film follows on from Stern’s prize-winning short film “Mathias,” about a transgender man’s struggle to find his place in the world. “Mathias” screened at more than 30 festivals, and won best short film at Diagonale – Festival of Austrian Film in 2017, and the Austrian Academy Award for best short film in 2018.

Frédéric Boyer, Tribeca’s artistic director, commented: “She brings that same sensitivity to ‘Breaking the Ice,’ a film that explores what happens when someone with a very rigid approach to life meets their freewheeling opposite.”

Alina Schaller stars as Mira, the heir to an Austrian vineyard whose existence is defined by stress. And Mira has a lot to worry about: The family business is barely staying afloat, her grandfather’s dementia is getting worse, and her brother Paul (Tobias Resch) recently went missing.

Mira’s sole outlet for all this anxiety is serving as the captain of a women’s ice hockey team, a task she approaches with her usual sense of upright obligation.

Enter new teammate Theresa (Judith Altenberger), whose spontaneous nature both rattles and intrigues the uptight Mira. Then Paul returns and the trio embarks on a life-changing trip to Vienna.

The producers are Michael Kitzberger, Wolfgang Widerhofer, Nikolaus Geyrhalter and Markus Glaser for NGF Nikolaus Geyrhalter Filmproduktion in Vienna, Austria.

The cinematographer is Johannes Hoss, the composer is Benedikt Palier and the editor is Matthias Writze.