‘Triangle of Sadness’ Trailer: Try and Stomach the Gross-Out Satire That Won Cannes and Shocked Viewers

The first trailer for Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” is now online to watch, if you can stomach it. The satirical dark comedy won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Östlund, who first broke out with his comedy “Force Majeur,” now has two Palme d’Or wins under his belt thanks to “Triangle of Sadness” and his 2017 satire “The Square.” The new film marks Östlund’s first English-language feature.

“Triangle of Sadness” stars “Beach Rats” and “The Kingsman” actor Harris Dickinson as an aspiring model who gets the chance to vacation aboard a luxury yacht after his influencer girlfriend wins them a free trip. Woody Harrelson plays the yacht’s alcoholic captain. The yacht is full of pretentious and snobby guests who make up the 1%, but they all get their comeuppance when the trip takes a dark turn.

At the Cannes Film Festival in May, “Triangle of Sadness” shocked audiences and caused some walkouts thanks to one 15-minute scene in which vomiting and defecation are displayed in all their graphic details. Neon, who picked up the film for distribution out of Cannes, is fully leaning into the film’s gross-out factor, as the movie’s poster features one of the character’s vomiting out gold puke.

Variety‘s Peter Debruge gave “Triangle of Sadness” a strong review out of Cannes, writing, “There’s a meticulous precision to the way he constructs, blocks and executes scenes — a kind of agonizing unease, amplified by awkward silences or an unwelcome fly buzzing between characters struggling to communicate.”

“Triangle of Sadness” joins “Titane” and Oscar winner “Parasite” in being the third consecutive Palme d’Or winner that Neon has released. The film will be making its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Neon will release “Triangle of Sadness” in theaters this fall. Watch the trailer in the video below.