‘Triangle of Sadness’ Breakout Dolly de Leon Signs With Gersh (EXCLUSIVE)

Dolly de Leon, who recently earned rave reviews for her work in Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” has signed with Jennifer Beaton at Gersh. The signing comes after de Leon scored some serious Oscar buzz after “Triangle of Sadness,” a darkly comic exploration of class and inequality, which debuted at Cannes, where it won the Palme d’Or. Variety called de Leon’s performance “scene-stealing,” and added that “her every line has so far prompted cheers in press and public screenings alike.”

“Her committed turn not only makes her the defining supporting performance of the year thus far, but also, if enough Academy members make a note to focus on quality (and not simply name recognition as they can often do), she could be the frontrunner walking into awards season,” predicted Variety awards guru Clayton Davis.

De Leon is managed by Fusion Entertainment. “Triangle of Sadness” was acquired by Neon for North American distribution. Gersh also represents Harris Dickinson who stars in “Triangle of Sadness” alongside de Leon.

Classically trained in the theater, de Leon is a well-known veteran actress in the Philippines whose credits go back to the early 90s. In film and TV, de Leon has worked with highly-regarded Filipino directors Lav Diaz in his “Historya ni Ha” and Erik Matti on the HBO anthology series “Folklore.” She has also starred in more than 30 stage productions ranging from Shakespeare to Harold Pinter to Samuel Beckett.

De Leon also won a 2020 best supporting actress prize at the Philippines’ Academy Awards (FAMAS) for her performance in “Verdict.” In 2017, de Leon was the recipient of Outstanding Ensemble Performance by Philstage’s Gawad Buhay for her work in Nina Raine’s acclaimed play “Tribes.”